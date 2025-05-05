Karson Cox News: Strong showing in spring game
Cox showed out during the spring game and could earn more opportunities in the upcoming season, David Woods of 247Sports.com reports.
Cox is a true freshman who is currently down the pecking order in the running back room but his strong showing in the spring could earn him some opportunities in the coming season. He will continue to fight for a role throughout the offseason camps.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now