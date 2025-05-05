College Football
Karson Cox headshot

Karson Cox News: Strong showing in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Cox showed out during the spring game and could earn more opportunities in the upcoming season, David Woods of 247Sports.com reports.

Cox is a true freshman who is currently down the pecking order in the running back room but his strong showing in the spring could earn him some opportunities in the coming season. He will continue to fight for a role throughout the offseason camps.

Karson Cox
UCLA
