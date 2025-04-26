College Football
Karson Gordon headshot

Karson Gordon Injury: Shut down for 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Gordon (knee) is out for the season with a torn ACL, per Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times.

Gordon reportedly suffered the injury running track, which is a tough blow for him. He didn't play at all in his freshman season after transferring from quarterback to receiver, and was recently spotted using crutches at the Bruins' spring practice. Gordon will now have to wait until 2026 to contribute in Westwood.

Karson Gordon
UCLA
