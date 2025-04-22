College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
KC Concepcion headshot

KC Concepcion News: Solid spring showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Concepcion recorded seven catches for 64 yards in a spring game earlier this year, according to Tony Catalina of The Austin American-Statesman.

Concepcion had a solid showing in this spring matchup, and the wideout will see most of his time playing as a slot receiver. The junior wideout should see a solid chunk of playing time. He spent the previous two seasons of his career at NC State, catching 135 passes for 1,305 yards and 15 touchdowns in 25 games.

KC Concepcion
Texas A&M
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now