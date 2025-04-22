KC Concepcion News: Solid spring showing

Concepcion recorded seven catches for 64 yards in a spring game earlier this year, according to Tony Catalina of The Austin American-Statesman.

Concepcion had a solid showing in this spring matchup, and the wideout will see most of his time playing as a slot receiver. The junior wideout should see a solid chunk of playing time. He spent the previous two seasons of his career at NC State, catching 135 passes for 1,305 yards and 15 touchdowns in 25 games.