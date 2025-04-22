KC Concepcion News: Solid spring showing
Concepcion recorded seven catches for 64 yards in a spring game earlier this year, according to Tony Catalina of The Austin American-Statesman.
Concepcion had a solid showing in this spring matchup, and the wideout will see most of his time playing as a slot receiver. The junior wideout should see a solid chunk of playing time. He spent the previous two seasons of his career at NC State, catching 135 passes for 1,305 yards and 15 touchdowns in 25 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now