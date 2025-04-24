Keayen Nead News: Heading to BYU

Nead has committed to play for BYU for the 2025 season, per Jacob Polacheck of On3.com.

Nead will join the Cougars following two seasons with Weber State. The 6-foot-5 tight end was previously committed to New Mexico in January but quickly re-entered the portal in search of a new home. Nead caught nine passes for 60 yards and a single touchdown across eight games for Weber State in 2024. He will retain two years of eligibility with BYU moving forward.