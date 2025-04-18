College Football
Keelan Marion headshot

Keelan Marion News: Plans to enter portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Marion plans to enter the transfer portal, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.

Marion will be a hot commodity in the portal after earning first-team All-American returner honors as a kick returner for BYU in 2024. He had two games with over 100 return yards and a score. He was also productive on offense, totaling 442 total yards and three scores for the Cougars. Marion will have two years of eligibility remaining.

