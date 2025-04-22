Kellen Tasby News: Developing as wide receiver
Tasby has been working with the wide receivers during spring camp ahead of the 2025 season, Maddy Hudak of SI.com reports.
Tasby has been observed developing as a wide receiver while still seeing work in some quarterback packages which indicates he could be headed for a varied role on offense. Although listed as a quarterback, the 6-foot-6 sophomore could find himself in a new position when the season-opener comes around.
