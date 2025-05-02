Kelsey Johnson Injury: Aiming for summer return

Johnson (undisclosed) underwent offseason surgery and is aiming for a summer return, per the Waco Tribune.

Johnson reportedly underwent surgery right after the 2025 season and is still not quite at full strength. He only played in four games last year before sitting out the rest of the season with the injury. The year prior, he caught 11 passes for 80 yards. If he can get healthy by the time the season rolls around, Johnson should be the Bears' backup at tight end to Michael Trigg.