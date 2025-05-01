College Football
Ke'Marion Baldwin headshot

Ke'Marion Baldwin News: Transfers to Charleston Southern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 11:04am

Baldwin will play for Charleston Southern for the 2025 season, per the team's official roster.

Baldwin will join the Buccaneers following two seasons with James Madison. The 5-foot-9 running back appeared in just two games for the Dukes in 2024, running for 17 scoreless yards on six attempts. He will retain three years of eligibility with CSU moving forward.

Ke'Marion Baldwin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
