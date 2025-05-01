Ke'Marion Baldwin News: Transfers to Charleston Southern
Baldwin will play for Charleston Southern for the 2025 season, per the team's official roster.
Baldwin will join the Buccaneers following two seasons with James Madison. The 5-foot-9 running back appeared in just two games for the Dukes in 2024, running for 17 scoreless yards on six attempts. He will retain three years of eligibility with CSU moving forward.
Ke'Marion Baldwin
Free Agent
