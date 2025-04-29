Kenyon Sadiq News: Strong showing in spring game

Sadiq had a good showing during the spring game and is expected to have a large role during the 2025 season, Zachary Neal of Ducks Wire reports.

Sadiq had a strong performance in which he totaled seven catches for 102 yards and has continues to impress the coaching staff during spring camp. The junior tight end totaled 24 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games during the 2024 season.