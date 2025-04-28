College Football
Keshawn Brown headshot

Keshawn Brown News: Back in the portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Brown has announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal, per his personal X.com account.

Brown will re-enter the portal after committing to UMass prior to the 2024-25 season. The 5-foot-8 redshirt junior wideout, who started his collegiate career at Duquesne, has 44 career receptions for 724 yards and seven touchdowns, with most of his production coming during his final season with the Dukes.

Keshawn Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
