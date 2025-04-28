Keshawn Brown News: Back in the portal

Brown has announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal, per his personal X.com account.

Brown will re-enter the portal after committing to UMass prior to the 2024-25 season. The 5-foot-8 redshirt junior wideout, who started his collegiate career at Duquesne, has 44 career receptions for 724 yards and seven touchdowns, with most of his production coming during his final season with the Dukes.