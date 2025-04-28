Keyan Burnett News: Re-enters portal
Burnett will enter the transfer portal once again, per KUSports.com.
Burnett spent three seasons at Arizona before transferring to Kansas in the winter portal window. However, his time as a Jayhawk was short lived, as he's now back in the portal looking for a new program. He's coming off the best season of his career, with 18 receptions for 217 yards and a score in 2024.
Keyan Burnett
Free Agent
