Keyan Burnett News: Returning to Arizona

Burnett has committed to Arizona ahead of the 2025-26 season, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Burnett, who opted to leave Arizona for Kansas in December, will rejoin the Wildcats for a fourth-and-final season this fall. The 6-foot-6 senior tallied 18 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown with Arizona this past season, and he projects to handle a large role for a Wildcat program lacking a top option at tight end.