Kian Afrookhteh News: Entering transfer portal
Afrookhteh has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet.com.
Afrookhteh will enter the portal following a single season with Nevada. The 5-foot-7 kicker appeared in just four game sfo rthe Wolfpack in 2024, making both of his field goal attempts and going nine-for-nine on extra point tries as well. He will retain two years of eligibility at his next destination.
Kian Afrookhteh
Free Agent
