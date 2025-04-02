La'Don Bryant News: Running with starters in spring ball

Bryant has been getting reps with the first squad in Northern Illinois' spring ball, Skyler Kisellus of the Northern Star reports.

Bryant was merely an afterthought in the Huskies' offense in his freshman season with just two catches for 38 yards in two games, but he could be seeing a ramped up output as he approaches his sophomore year. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver still has a long way to go before he solidifies a starting spot, but it seems like he's moving in the right direction.