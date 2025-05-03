LJ Johnson News: Flips to California

Johnson will flip his transfer portal commitment from Rice to California, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

Johnson spent the past two seasons at SMU, where he totaled 879 rushing yards and nine scores, while also reeling in 18 catches for 138 yards. He initially elected to spend his final season of eligibility at Rice, but once a bigger program like California came calling, it's not hard to understand why Johnson elected to flip his commitment and continue playing in the ACC in 2025.