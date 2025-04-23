LJ Johnson News: Joining the Owls
Johnson has announced his commitment to Rice University, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson will join the Owls after spending the last two seasons with SMU. The 5-foot-10 redshirt junior, who started his career with Texas A&M, tallied 183 carries for 879 yards and nine touchdowns during his time with the Mustangs, adding on 18 receptions for 138 yards through the air.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now