LJ Johnson News: Joining the Owls

Johnson has announced his commitment to Rice University, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson will join the Owls after spending the last two seasons with SMU. The 5-foot-10 redshirt junior, who started his career with Texas A&M, tallied 183 carries for 879 yards and nine touchdowns during his time with the Mustangs, adding on 18 receptions for 138 yards through the air.