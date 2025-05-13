Louis Brown News: Signs with Baylor

Brown has signed with Baylor, Steve Samra of On3.com reports.

After being a Mountain West fixture for several years, Brown will take a slight upgrade in competition, joining a Baylor team part of a Power Conference in the Big 12. Baylor's team gets a relatively proven wideout, considering he logged at least 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns for separate teams, Colorado State and San Diego State. As part of the 2024 Aztecs, Brown logged his career highs in receptions (38), receiving yards (620) and yards per reception (16.3).