Luke Doty News: Competing for backup QB gig

Doty is working with South Carolina's quarterbacks this spring after spending last season as a receiver and is competing for the backup job, per TheState.com.

Doty is competing with Air Noland and Cutter Woods for the backup job behind returning starter LaNorris Sellers. This will be Doty's final year of eligibility, so if he wants to see the field again, it would behoove him to win that competition. He began his career as a quarterback in 2021 with the Gamecocks and tossed for 975 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 60 percent of his passes that season.