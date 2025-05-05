College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Duncan headshot

Luke Duncan News: Likely setting in as QB2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Duncan took first-team reps at UCLA's spring game, per 247Sports.com.

Duncan reportedly took the majority of the first-team reps at UCLA's spring game, which seemingly positions him as the top backup to widely presumed starter Nico Iamaleava, who has yet to officially enroll with the Bruins after transferring from Tennessee. Duncan has yet to take the field in a collegiate game.

Luke Duncan
UCLA
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now