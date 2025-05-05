Luke Duncan News: Likely setting in as QB2
Duncan took first-team reps at UCLA's spring game, per 247Sports.com.
Duncan reportedly took the majority of the first-team reps at UCLA's spring game, which seemingly positions him as the top backup to widely presumed starter Nico Iamaleava, who has yet to officially enroll with the Bruins after transferring from Tennessee. Duncan has yet to take the field in a collegiate game.
