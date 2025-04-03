College Football
Mac Markway headshot

Mac Markway Injury: Sidelined for spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Markway (groin) is out for spring practices, Zack Carpenter of Rivals.com reports.

Markway, who missed all of the 2024-25 season after suffering a torn ACL this past summer, remains inactive as the Cornhuskers open their spring practices. The 6-foot-4 sophomore tight end last appeared during the 2023-24 season with LSU, totaling three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown across 12 games.

Mac Markway
Nebraska
