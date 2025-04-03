Mac Markway Injury: Sidelined for spring ball
Markway (groin) is out for spring practices, Zack Carpenter of Rivals.com reports.
Markway, who missed all of the 2024-25 season after suffering a torn ACL this past summer, remains inactive as the Cornhuskers open their spring practices. The 6-foot-4 sophomore tight end last appeared during the 2023-24 season with LSU, totaling three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown across 12 games.
