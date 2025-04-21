Malik Sherrod News: Leads backfield in spring game

Sherrod looks like the lead candidate for the top backfield job leaving spring practice, Nathan Carroll of Bronco Nation News reports.

Sherrod has impressed during camp and displayed a strong performance during the spring, which included a 65-yard score. The Fresno State transfer was limited in the 2024 season due to injury but totaled 172 carries for 966 yards and nine touchdowns across 12 games during the 2023 campaign. He's competing with Jambres Dubar and Sire Gaines (ankle) for reps this fall.