College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malik Sherrod headshot

Malik Sherrod News: Leads backfield in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 3:17pm

Sherrod looks like the lead candidate for the top backfield job leaving spring practice, Nathan Carroll of Bronco Nation News reports.

Sherrod has impressed during camp and displayed a strong performance during the spring, which included a 65-yard score. The Fresno State transfer was limited in the 2024 season due to injury but totaled 172 carries for 966 yards and nine touchdowns across 12 games during the 2023 campaign. He's competing with Jambres Dubar and Sire Gaines (ankle) for reps this fall.

Malik Sherrod
Boise State
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now