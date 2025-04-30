Malik Washington News: Strong performance in spring game
Washington completed 12 of 18 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns during the team's spring game, Jeff Ermann of 247Sports.com reports.
Washington continues to build his case for the starting job under center with a big performance during the spring scrimmage. The true freshman will continue to fight for the starting role in the upcoming season, which to this point appears his to lose.
