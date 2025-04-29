College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Markeston Douglas headshot

Markeston Douglas News: Returning to Tallahassee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Douglas will return to Florida State after initially entering the transfer portal, per 247Sports.com.

Douglas committed to Florida State in the winter transfer window, only to enter again in the spring. Now, the tight end has walked it back again, electing to return to the Seminoles for his senior season. He caught one pass for three yards last fall with Arizona State.

Markeston Douglas
Florida State
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now