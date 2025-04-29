Markeston Douglas News: Returning to Tallahassee
Douglas will return to Florida State after initially entering the transfer portal, per 247Sports.com.
Douglas committed to Florida State in the winter transfer window, only to enter again in the spring. Now, the tight end has walked it back again, electing to return to the Seminoles for his senior season. He caught one pass for three yards last fall with Arizona State.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now