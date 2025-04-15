College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maverick McIvor headshot

Maverick McIvor News: Strong performance in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Mclvor was observed playing with the first-team offense during a spring game, Jeff Nations of Bowling Green Daily News reports.

Mclvor transferred over from Abilene Christian and after a strong performance in a spring game, he could be locking himself in as the starter under center. The senior quarterback completed 18 of 23 passes and tossed four touchdowns on five drives.

Maverick McIvor
Western Kentucky
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now