Maverick McIvor News: Strong performance in spring game
Mclvor was observed playing with the first-team offense during a spring game, Jeff Nations of Bowling Green Daily News reports.
Mclvor transferred over from Abilene Christian and after a strong performance in a spring game, he could be locking himself in as the starter under center. The senior quarterback completed 18 of 23 passes and tossed four touchdowns on five drives.
