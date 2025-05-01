College Football
Mehki Flowers

Mehki Flowers News: Transfers to Akron

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Flowers has transferred to Akron, Joe Londergan of SI.com reports.

Flowers, who spent the last three seasons with Penn State, joined the Zips' program in February. Flowers transitioned from safety to wide receiver prior to the 2024 season and did not see any action on the offensive side of the ball last season. It's currently unclear whether he will play on offense or defense for Akron.

