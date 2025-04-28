Micah Hudson News: Back to Red Raiders

Hudson will transfer back to Texas Tech, he announced on his personal X account.

Hudson has had one of the most bizarre transfer portal experiences in recent memory. He spent his freshman year under-utilized at Texas Tech, and hit the portal and transferred to Texas A&M. However, he left the Aggies program due to a personal issue, barely seeing the practice field in College Station. He then re-entered the portal, only to wind up back at Texas Tech. The former five star recruit will look to build off his freshman season in which he caught eight passes for 123 yards.