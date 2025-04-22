Micah Mays News: Impressing in camp

Mays has showcased in spring and could be poised for a prominent role in the upcoming season, Les Johns of 247Sports.com reports.

Head Coach Jake Dickert indicated Saturday that Mays is viewed as a vertical threat after impressing during spring camp. The sophomore wide receiver totaled 16 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns across 10 games as a true freshman and should be taking a step forward during the 2025 season.