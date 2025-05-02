Michael Trigg Injury: Held out majority of spring

Trigg (undisclosed) was held out of the majority of Baylor's spring practices, per the Waco Tribune.

Trigg reportedly partook in the first practice of the spring with the Bears, but was held out for the rest of camp for "precautionary measures." The tight end, who caught 30 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns last fall, is expected to be a big part of the Bears' offense in 2025.