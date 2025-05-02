College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Trigg headshot

Michael Trigg Injury: Held out majority of spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Trigg (undisclosed) was held out of the majority of Baylor's spring practices, per the Waco Tribune.

Trigg reportedly partook in the first practice of the spring with the Bears, but was held out for the rest of camp for "precautionary measures." The tight end, who caught 30 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns last fall, is expected to be a big part of the Bears' offense in 2025.

Michael Trigg
Baylor
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now