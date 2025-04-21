Myles Kitt-Denton News: Makes big plays in spring game

Kitt-Denton enjoyed a strong performance during the spring game as he looks to lock up a role for the upcoming season, Kirk Penney of The San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Kitt-Denton transferred in form Northwestern State after coming off the best season of his career, totaling 25 receptions for 452 yards and five touchdowns across 11 games. The junior wide receiver will continue to work his way up the pecking order as the new season slowly approaches.