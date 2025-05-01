Nana Burris News: Committing to A-State
Burris will play for Arkansas State for the 2025 season, per the team's official X account.
Burris will join the Red Wolves following a single year with Florida International. The 5-foot-11 receiver caught 22 passes for 209 yards and a single touchdown for the Panthers in 2024. As a grad transfer, the former Stetson transfer will retain a single year of eligibility with Arkansas State.
