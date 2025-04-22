College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nate Johnson headshot

Nate Johnson News: Converts to wide receiver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Johnson has transition to wide receiver and is fighting to secure a role for the upcoming season, Josh Furlong of KSL.com reports.

Johnson is a converted quarterback and will be challenging for touches in the wide receiver room after being observed used in a variety of ways during the spring game. The sophomore wide receiver will continue to work his way into a role throughout camp.

Nate Johnson
Utah
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now