Nate Johnson News: Converts to wide receiver
Johnson has transition to wide receiver and is fighting to secure a role for the upcoming season, Josh Furlong of KSL.com reports.
Johnson is a converted quarterback and will be challenging for touches in the wide receiver room after being observed used in a variety of ways during the spring game. The sophomore wide receiver will continue to work his way into a role throughout camp.
