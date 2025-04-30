Nick Billoups News: Leaving Westwood
Billoups will enter the transfer portal, per 247Sports.com.
Billoups has yet to see any playing time in his collegiate career, transferring to UCLA after failing to see the field with BYU. With the quarterback room shaking out in a way that likely won't feature Billoups once again, the gunslinger has elected to hit the portal one more time in hopes of finding a program that needs his services for 2025.
Nick Billoups
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now