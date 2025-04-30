College Football
Nick Billoups headshot

Nick Billoups News: Leaving Westwood

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Billoups will enter the transfer portal, per 247Sports.com.

Billoups has yet to see any playing time in his collegiate career, transferring to UCLA after failing to see the field with BYU. With the quarterback room shaking out in a way that likely won't feature Billoups once again, the gunslinger has elected to hit the portal one more time in hopes of finding a program that needs his services for 2025.

Nick Billoups
 Free Agent

