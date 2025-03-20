College Football
Nolan McCormick headshot

Nolan McCormick Injury: Not part of 2025 roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

McCormick is not part of Ohio's 2025 roster.

Even with McCormick's continually lackluster output since 2022, him not being part of Ohio's roster is surprising, considering there is no report of him entering the NCAA's transfer portal and his one year of collegiate eligibility remaining. Ideally, either the spring or summer includes a clarification on his current status for 2025 and beyond.

Nolan McCormick
Ohio
