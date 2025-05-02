College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
PaSean Wimberly headshot

PaSean Wimberly News: Participating in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 12:27pm

Wimberly (undisclosed) is taking part in Bowling Green's spring practice period, per the Toldeo Blade.

Wimberly didn't play at all in 2024 after suffering a season-ending injury in spring practice. Now, the tailback appears ready to go with Bowling Green and is a full participant in the spring for the Falcons. He figures to be a big part of the backfield in 2025.

PaSean Wimberly
Bowling Green
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now