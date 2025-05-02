PaSean Wimberly News: Participating in spring ball
Wimberly (undisclosed) is taking part in Bowling Green's spring practice period, per the Toldeo Blade.
Wimberly didn't play at all in 2024 after suffering a season-ending injury in spring practice. Now, the tailback appears ready to go with Bowling Green and is a full participant in the spring for the Falcons. He figures to be a big part of the backfield in 2025.
