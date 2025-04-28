College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Petey Tucker headshot

Petey Tucker News: Back in portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Tucker has announced his re-entry into the transfer portal, per his personal X.com account.

Tucker, who committed to Eastern Michigan earlier this offseason, has re-entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2 junior, who hauled in 30 receptions for 324 yards this past season with Georgia Southern, will look for a new opportunity in the portal this offseason.

Petey Tucker
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now