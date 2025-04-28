Petey Tucker News: Back in portal
Tucker has announced his re-entry into the transfer portal, per his personal X.com account.
Tucker, who committed to Eastern Michigan earlier this offseason, has re-entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2 junior, who hauled in 30 receptions for 324 yards this past season with Georgia Southern, will look for a new opportunity in the portal this offseason.
Petey Tucker
Free Agent
