College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Preston Stone headshot

Preston Stone News: All signs point to QB1 role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Stone appears essentially locked into the top quarterback spot at Northwestern, per Inside NU.

Stone, who transferred to Northwestern after getting usurped by Kevin Jennings at SMU last fall, has reportedly all but locked down the starting quarterback spot. "I anticipate us all being on the same page of who our starting quarterback is very early in fall camp," Wildcats' head coach David Braun said, reportedly in jest. Stone ran with the first team offense repeatedly and has been elected as a captain. Jack Lausch remains on the roster, but the former Mustang is already running away with the job.

Preston Stone
Northwestern
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now