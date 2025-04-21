Preston Stone News: All signs point to QB1 role

Stone appears essentially locked into the top quarterback spot at Northwestern, per Inside NU.

Stone, who transferred to Northwestern after getting usurped by Kevin Jennings at SMU last fall, has reportedly all but locked down the starting quarterback spot. "I anticipate us all being on the same page of who our starting quarterback is very early in fall camp," Wildcats' head coach David Braun said, reportedly in jest. Stone ran with the first team offense repeatedly and has been elected as a captain. Jack Lausch remains on the roster, but the former Mustang is already running away with the job.