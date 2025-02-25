Quentin Hayes Injury: Not practicing in spring, future uncertain

Hayes isn't practicing during the spring, and it's unclear if he will be with the team come fall, Brent Briggeman of The Gazette reports.

Hayes served as the primary signal-caller for the Falcons for much of the 2024 campaign, racking up 455 passing yards and a 3:2 TD:INT ratio while totaling 466 rushing yards and seven scores on 126 attempts as the leader of Air Force's triple-option offense. Josh Johnson and Liam Szarka are reportedly handling the bulk of the reps under center this spring and are preparing to lead the team this fall, though Hayes is still listed on the team roster, so it's not out of the question he rejoins the team in the fall.