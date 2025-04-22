Que'Sean Brown News: Emerging as top option
Brown has emerged as a one of the top receiving options after a strong spring game, Shelby Swanson of The News and Observer reports.
Brown has been two years at Duke and took a step forward during his second season with the team. The redshirt sophomore totaled six catches for 145 yards and one touchdown in a dominant display during the spring game. He will look to solidify his position throughout spring and fall camp. The 5-foot-8 pass-catcher totaled 41 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games during the 2024 season.
