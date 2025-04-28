Quincy Brown News: Leaving Texas State

Brown has re-entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports.com reports.

Brown will depart from Texas State after committing to the Bobcats earlier this offseason. The 6-foot-4 junior wideout, who started his collegiate career with TCU, logged 54 receptions for 606 yards and five touchdowns across the last two seasons with Nicholls State. Brown will look for an opportunity elsewhere with the remaining transfer portal window.