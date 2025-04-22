Quran Boyd News: Leaving Duke
Boyd has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Rivals.com reports.
Boyd will depart from Duke after spending the last two seasons with the Blue Devils. The 5-foot-10 redshirt sophomore appeared in six games during his time with Duke, posting eight carries for 16 yards along with one reception for one yard through the air. Boyd will seek out a larger timeshare somewhere else this offseason.
Quran Boyd
Free Agent
