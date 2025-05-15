Raleek Brown News: Logs reps in spring
Brown (hamstring) logged first-team reps in Arizona State's spring fan event, Luke Lendler of 247Sports.com reports.
Brown looks to be back to be back to near full health after taking a medical redshirt last season as he dealt with a hamstring injury. The 5-foot-8 ball carrier was getting first-team snaps with the Sun Devils in the spring, so he could be primed for some meaningful playing time if he can stay healthy come fall.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now