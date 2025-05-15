College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Raleek Brown headshot

Raleek Brown News: Logs reps in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 2:14pm

Brown (hamstring) logged first-team reps in Arizona State's spring fan event, Luke Lendler of 247Sports.com reports.

Brown looks to be back to be back to near full health after taking a medical redshirt last season as he dealt with a hamstring injury. The 5-foot-8 ball carrier was getting first-team snaps with the Sun Devils in the spring, so he could be primed for some meaningful playing time if he can stay healthy come fall.

Raleek Brown
Arizona State
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now