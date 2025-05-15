Raleek Brown News: Logs reps in spring

Brown (hamstring) logged first-team reps in Arizona State's spring fan event, Luke Lendler of 247Sports.com reports.

Brown looks to be back to be back to near full health after taking a medical redshirt last season as he dealt with a hamstring injury. The 5-foot-8 ball carrier was getting first-team snaps with the Sun Devils in the spring, so he could be primed for some meaningful playing time if he can stay healthy come fall.