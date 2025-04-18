Rashad Amos News: Lands with Georgia State

Amos will transfer to Georgia State, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Amos will now play for his fourth program in four years. In 2024, the tailback ran the ball nine times for 75 yards with Ole Miss. His most productive year came in 2023 with Miami (OH), where he amassed 1,075 yards and 13 scores on 5.1 yards-per-carry. He'll look to reclaim a starting role with Georgia State.