Rece Verhoff headshot

Rece Verhoff News: Transferring to UNC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Verhoff is transferring to North Carolina, Inside Carolina reports.

Adam Samaha, who looked poised to be North Carolina's kicker in 2025, enteried the transfer portal Thursday, and the Tar Heels have clearly already found a replacement in Verhoff. Verhoff is likely to start for UNC this upcoming season. He made all 40 of his extra points and 14 of his 19 field goal attempts last season.

North Carolina
