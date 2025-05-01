College Football
Reed Jesiolowski

Reed Jesiolowski News: Withdraws from portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Jesiolowski withdrew his name from the transfer portal and is returning to Southern Miss, Scott Watkins of the Sun Herald reports.

Jesionowski entered the transfer portal on Dec. 12 and around a month later announced his intention to stay with the Golden Eagles. He caught eight passes for 98 yards as a true freshman and could easily see more playing time as a sophomore.

Reed Jesiolowski
Southern Miss

