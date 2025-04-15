College Football
Ric'Darious Farmer headshot

Ric'Darious Farmer Injury: Suffers season-ending knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Farmer (knee) will miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season, Stephen Leonard of 247Sports.com reports.

Farmer suffered a season-ending knee injury during last Friday's practice, and he will remain out until the 2026 season. The 5-foot-11 freshman transfer from West Virginia, who tallied six receptions for 54 yards, along with two carries for six yards on the ground with the Mountaineers last season, will need to wait another year before making his UCF debut.

