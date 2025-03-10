Rob Booker News: Medically retires
Booker (undisclosed) has medically retired from football but plans to remain involved in the Badgers' program, Evan Flood of 247Sports.com reports.
Booker didn't see the field as a true freshman, and will now retire from football as whatever injuries he dealt with began to piled up. He'll reportedly remain involved with the program to a degree in an unknown role at this point.
