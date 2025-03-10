College Football
Rob Booker headshot

Rob Booker News: Medically retires

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Booker (undisclosed) has medically retired from football but plans to remain involved in the Badgers' program, Evan Flood of 247Sports.com reports.

Booker didn't see the field as a true freshman, and will now retire from football as whatever injuries he dealt with began to piled up. He'll reportedly remain involved with the program to a degree in an unknown role at this point.

Rob Booker
Wisconsin
