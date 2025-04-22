Robby Ashford News: Facing competition under center

Ashford is in a positional battle with Deshawn Purdie for the starting role in the 2025 season, John Dell of Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Ashford transferred from South Carolina after one season following two years at Auburn. The senior quarterback will have to beat out incoming Charlotte transfer Deshawn Purdie through spring and fall camp in order to secure the job under center. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller completed 23 of 32 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns across eight appearances.