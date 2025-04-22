Rodney Fields News: First running back in drills during spring game

Fields was the first through drills in Oklahoma State's spring game, McClain Baxley of 247Sports.com reports.

Fields was leading the pack during Oklahoma State's pregame drills, and he also ran alongside quarterback Garret Rangel, who may be the lead candidate to start for OK State. The 5-foot-9 ballcarrier could position himself to be the top rusher for the Cowboys this season, and his involvement in the team's spring outing only contributes to this projection. Nonetheless, he still has much work to do as he prepares for the season come August.