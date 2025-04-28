Roy Alexander News: Joining Red Raiders

Alexander has committed to Texas Tech ahead of the 2025-26 season, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

Alexander will make the move to Texas Tech following a standout season with Incarnate Word. The 5-foot-10 graduate transfer tallied 100 receptions for 1,108 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Cardinals this past season. Alexander will look to compete for a spot in the Red Raiders gameplan this offseason.