Ryan Manning headshot

Ryan Manning News: Impresses in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Manning finished with five receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown during the team's spring game, Jeff Ermann of 247Sports.com reports.

Manning is listed as the third receiver in the team and should see an increase in usage for the upcoming season if he continues to impress during camp. The redshirt sophomore wide receiver totaled three receptions for 28 yards across three appearances during the 2024 season.

Ryan Manning
Maryland
